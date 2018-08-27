India’s BPCL naphtha premiums fall to lowest since Feb

India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp’s naphtha sales premium falls to lowest since February due to more supplies, traders said.

The state-owned refiner sells 35,000 tonnes of the fuel for Sept. 9-10 loading from Kochi to Petro-Diamond at premiums of about $10 to its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This is down by about 60 percent versus a similar-sized cargo sold for Aug. 24-25, and is also the lowest premium BPCL has fetched for naphtha sold out of Kochi since it sold a February cargo this year.

BPCL also regularly exports naphtha from Mumbai.

