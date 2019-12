India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January, two industry sources said on Monday.

The refiner is seeking the cargo for delivery on Jan. 24, the sources said, adding that the tender closes on Dec. 18 and is valid until Dec. 19.

BPCL last sought a cargo for delivery in mid-January.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)