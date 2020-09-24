India’s BPCL seeks two LNG cargoes for November delivery – sources

India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in November, two industry sources said.

One cargo is sought for the delivery to the Kochi LNG terminal on Nov. 20-24 and another to the Dahej LNG terminal on Nov. 26, one of the sources said.

The tender closes on Wednesday, the sources said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Ekaterina Kravtsova. Editing by Jane Merriman)