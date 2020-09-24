Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / India’s BPCL seeks two LNG cargoes for November delivery – sources

India’s BPCL seeks two LNG cargoes for November delivery – sources

in Freight News 24/09/2020

India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in November, two industry sources said.

One cargo is sought for the delivery to the Kochi LNG terminal on Nov. 20-24 and another to the Dahej LNG terminal on Nov. 26, one of the sources said.

The tender closes on Wednesday, the sources said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Ekaterina Kravtsova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software