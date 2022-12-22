India’s Coal demand likely to peak between 2030-2035: Minister

The demand for coal is continuing and likely to peak between 2030-2035 being an affordable source of energy with substantial reserve, coal is going to stay as a major source of energy in the foreseeable future, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The country will require the base load capacity of coal-based generation for stability and also for energy security.

So far, a total of 172.72 GW of capacity from non-fossil fuel sources has been installed in the country as of 31.10.2022.

This includes 119.09 GW RE (includes Solar 61.63 GW, Wind 41.84 GW, SHP 4.92 GW and Bio-Power 10.70 GW), 46.85 GW Large Hydro and 6.78 GW Nuclear Power capacity.

Source: India Blooms