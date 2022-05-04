India’s Coal Production In April Touches 661.54 Lakh Tonnes Amid Power Crisis

India’s total coal production touched 661.54 lakh tonnes in the month of April, even as the country grappled with power shortages amid rising temperatures. This includes production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries at 534.7 lakh tonnes, Singareni Colleries Company Ltd (SCCL) at 53.23 lakh tonnes, and captive mines at 73.61 lakh tonnes in April.

Despite the rise in coal production, India is facing a severe power crunch in various parts of the country.

Coal India achieved its highest-ever production of 534.7 lakh tonne in April this year, indicating a 6.02% growth. The previous high was recorded during April, 2019, having attained a production of 450.29 lakh tonnes. Similarly, coal offtake touched the figure of 570.55 lakh tonnes in April, its highest ever, surpassing its record set in April, 2021.

According to ministry of coal’s data, while the total offtake of the coal sector was 708.68 lakh tonnes during the month, the power sector offtake touched the figure of 617.2 lakh tonnes in April. At the same time, offtake to the power sector from Coal India alone stood at 497.39 lakh tonnes.

The total coal production during the financial year 2021-22 was 7,770.23 lakh tonnes (provisional), compared to 7,160 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, recording a growth of 8.55%, according to the ministry. CIL’s production had gone up by 4.43%, from 5,960.24 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 to 6,220.64 lakh tonnes during the fiscal 2021-22.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), with an increase of 28.55% growth, produced 650.02 lakh tonnes during 2021-22, compared to 500.58 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Coal production of captive mines has gone up to 890.57 lakh tonnes, and during 2020-21, the same was only at 690.18 lakh tonnes.

Total coal dispatch during 2021-22 touched the figure of 8,180.04 lakh tonnes against the figure of 6,900.71 lakh tonnes the previous year, an increase of 18.43%. During the period, CIL dispatched 6610.85 lakh tonnes of coal against 2020-21 figure of 5,730.80 lakh tonnes.

Source: Livemint

Ukraine faces grain harvest storage crunch as exports struggle

Ukraine is forecast to have a significant shortage of storing facilities in the 2022/23 season due to a sharp fall in exports resulting from Russia’s invasion, analyst APK-Inform said.

Since Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine in late February, the country has been forced to export grain by train over its western border or from its small Danube river ports rather than by sea.

APK-Inform said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s exports could total only 45.5 million tonnes of 2021’s record harvest of 86 million tonnes and grain and oilseeds stocks at the end of the current season might reach an all-time 21.3 million tonne high.

“This volume is 4.2 times higher than in the previous season and will not allow to release a significant share of storing capacities for the new harvest,” it added.

Ukraine is usually a major global grain and oilseed grower, but its exports have fallen sharply. The agriculture ministry said last week it had exported 763,000 tonnes of grain in the first 29 days of April versus 2.8 million tonnes in April 2021.

APK-Inform said in a report that Ukraine could harvest 55.9 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds in 2022 and the shortage capacity could total 16.3 million tonnes.

State statistics office data shows that Ukraine’s total storage capacity is 75 million tonnes, which includes 44.5 million tonnes held by agricultural producers.

But the consultancy said that some of this capacity is located in the area of conflict and this reduces the available volume to around 61 million tonnes, meaning that 35% of its capacity is already taken up by the 2021 harvest.

“At the same time, the pace of the sowing campaign and weather conditions contribute to increasing the forecasts of grain and oilseeds production in Ukraine, which will further complicate the situation without proper sale of existing reserves,” APK-Inform said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alexander Smith)