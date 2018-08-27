India’s crude oil refinery output jumps 12.6% in July 2018

Crude oil refinery output improves 8% in April-July 2018

India’s crude oil refinery output increased 12.6% to 22.30 mt in July 2018 over July 2017. The output of public sector refineries rose 8.4% to 12.29 mt, while the output of public-private JV refiners zoomed 107.4% to 1.55 mt. The refinery output of private refineries also increased 9.6% to 8.46 mt in July 2018.

Among public refineries, the output of Indian Oil Corporation increased 14.3% to 5.81 mt and Bharat Petroleum Corporation 10.6% to 2.52 mt, while the output of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation moved up 0.5% to 1.53 mt in July 2018 over July 2017. However, the output of Mangalore Refineries declined 0.1% to 1.29 mt, Chennai Petroleum Corporation 0.8% to 0.90 mt and Numaligarh Refineries 5.5% to 0.23 mt in July 2018.

Among private refiners, the output of Reliance Petroleum increased 11.8% to 6.70 mt, while that of Essar Oil moved up 1.8% to 1.76 mt in July 2018 over July 2017. Among JV refineries, the output of Bharat Oman increased 7.4% to 0.60 mt, while the output of HPCL Mittal jumped 395.3% to 0.95 mt in July 2018.

The cumulative refinery output increased 8.0% to 86.25 mt in April-July 2018. The output of public refineries gained 4.9% to 47.17 mt, while that of private refineries moved up 4.2% to 33.02 mt. The refinery output of JV refineries jumped 91.4% to 6.05 mt in April-July 2018.

Among public refineries, the output of Bharat Petroleum Corporation improved 16.7%, Indian Oil Corporation 4.4%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 1.1% and Chennai Petroleum Corporation 0.1%, but that of Mangalore Refineries declined 3.0% and Numaligarh Refineries 9.5%.

The overall capacity utilization was higher at 106.6% in July 2018 compared with 103.5% in July 2017, while it was also marginally higher at 104.4% in April-July 2018 compared with 104.2% in April-July 2017.

Source: Capital Market