India’s Dec 1-15 gasoil sales rise as industries crank up, data shows
India’s gasoil sales in the first half of December rose from November and compared to the same period last year, preliminary sales data showed on Thursday, reflecting a pick up in industrial activity in the world’s third-biggest oil consumer.
Gasoil sales by the country’s state fuel retailers were 2.87 million tonnes during Dec. 1-15, the data compiled by state-owned refiners showed, up 17.9% from the same period in November and up 3.3% from a year ago. However, sales were down 1.68% from the same period in 2019.
State retailers Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS own about 90% of the country’s retail fuel outlets.
Sales of gasoil, which account for about two-fifths of India’s overall refined fuel consumption, are directly linked to industrial activity in Asia’s third-largest economy.
India’s manufacturing activity in November grew at the fastest pace in 10 months, buoyed by a strong pick-up in demand, according to a survey by IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index INPMI=ECI.
Gasoline sales during the period continued to stay above pre-COVID-19 levels as people continued to prefer using personal vehicles over public transport for safety reasons.
Sales were 1.12 million tonnes, up 16.2% from the same period in 2019, 6.9% higher than in November and up 5.9% from a year ago, the data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)