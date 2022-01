India’s merchandise exports in December rose 38.91% from a year earlier to $37.81 billion compared to $27.22 billion in the same month in 2020, data from the trade ministry showed on Friday.

However, imports of goods increased 50.24% year-on-year to $59.48 billion in December, widening the trade deficit to $21.68 billion, data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)