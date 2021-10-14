India’s fuel demand rose 5.2% y/y in September

Recent News

  

India’s fuel demand rose 5.2% in September compared with the same month last year to 15.92 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6% higher from a year earlier at 2.60 million tonnes, while diesel sales rose 0.5% year-on-year to 5.51 million tonnes, the data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

