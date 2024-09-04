India’s GAIL issues swap tender for 3 LNG cargoes, sources say

GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender offering three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States in exchange for three cargoes for delivery to India, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

India’s largest gas distributor is offering three cargoes for loading on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis from Sabine Pass on Sept. 4-5, and from Cove Point on Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 28-30.

In exchange, it is seeking three cargoes on a DES basis to the Dabhol terminal on Sept. 24-30, Nov. 10-15 and Dec. 1-6.

The tender closes on Sept. 4.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)