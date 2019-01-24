India’s Gail offers three LNG cargoes from US Cove Point-sources

India’s Gail has offered three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading from the Cove Point terminal in the United States, three industry sources said.

* The cargoes are offered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for loading in February, May and November next year. The tender closes at midday Singapore time on Feb. 24. Bids will be valid until midnight that day

* The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy’s Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass site

* This is the second tender by Gail for U.S. Gulf cargoes in less than a week. The previous tender for January, July and November 2020 volumes from Sabine Pass closed on Jan. 22. Swiss trader Gunvor is a front-runner in that tender, one source said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by Nina Chestney)