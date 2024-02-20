India’s GAIL seeks four LNG cargoes for March-October delivery – sources

India’s largest gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has issued a tender to buy four cargoes of liquefied natural gas for delivery between March to October, said two industry sources on Monday.

The cargoes are sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to the Dahej and Hazira terminals, with delivery windows of March 1-10 or 26-31, June 4-11, Aug. 21-28 and Oct. 21-30.

The tender closes on Feb. 19.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sohini Goswami)