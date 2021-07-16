India’s gasoline sales in July rise above pre-pandemic levels

Indian state fuel retailers’ gasoline sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the first fortnight of July, to grow about 3.44% over the corresponding 2019 period, preliminary industry data showed on Friday.

The fuel retailers sold about 1.03 million tonnes of gasoline during the period from July 1 to 15, the data showed.

Gasoil sales, at about 2.49 million tonnes, were 10.7% less than the corresponding period in 2019, however, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)