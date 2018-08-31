India’s GDP Grew 8.2% in the Last Quarter

India’s economy grew more than 8% last quarter as strong domestic demand sheltered Asia’s third-largest economy from the effects of rising global trade tensions and concerns about emerging markets.

Gross domestic product grew a surprisingly strong 8.2% in the three months through June compared with a year earlier, according to government data issued Friday. That was much stronger than economists’ prediction of 7.6% and significantly up from the 7.7% expansion in the preceding quarter.

“India is looking very good compared to some of the other big emerging markets, which are currently facing a lot of problems,” said Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific Chief Economist at IHS Markit.

Turkey has seen its currency plunge while Brazil and Russia, two emerging economies that are often compared to India, have also only just started recovering from deep recessions, he said.

India retained its position as the world’s fastest growing, large economy by outpacing China which grew 6.7% last quarter.

Source: Dow Jones