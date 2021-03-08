Recent News

  

India’s GDP growth estimated at 13.5% in FY22: Nomura

in World Economy News 09/03/2021

Global research house Nomura expects India’s economy to grow at 13.5 percent in the financial year 2021-2022, while it expects yields to drift higher reflecting the macroeconomic setup.

India’s GDP growth in FY22 is estimated at 13.5 percent, Nomura said.

From an economic standpoint, the mobility numbers are normalising in India. The overall economic impact of the COVID-19 cases rising looks limited, Nomura added.

However, there could probably a slight sequential increase in the January-March quarter, it said.
Source: CNBC TV18

