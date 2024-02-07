India’s growing economy needs bigger banks | Mint

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India needs more banks the size of State Bank of India, or even larger. “We need more SBI-sized banks. Maybe three times the size of SBI. Because SBI is also not in the top 10 (globally),” Sitharaman said in an interview with Mint.

The size of our banks, as measured by assets, has long been in discussion. As our economy grows, lending capacity must expand and large lenders can lend larger sums without asset-concentration risk. By global comparison, we still have a modest level of bank assets as a proportion of GDP. One way to enlarge banks is to push for consolidation, an approach taken earlier. In 2019, the government decided to merge at least 10 state-run banks to create four larger ones.

Source: Livemint