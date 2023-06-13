India’s industrial output rose 4.2% y/y in April

India’s industrial output rose 4.2% year-on-year in April, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 1.8%. In March, output growth was revised to 1.7% from 1.1%.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 17% of the Indian economy, rose 4.9% year-on-year in April compared with a provisional 0.5% year-on-year growth reported in March.

Electricity generation during April fell 1.1% over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 5.1%, the data showed.

In the month of March, electricity generation provisionally fell 1.6%, while mining activities provisionally increased 6.8%.

Consumer durables fell 3.5% year-on-year in April, after a decline of 8.4% in the previous month.

