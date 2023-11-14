India’s industrial sector surges amid global economic headwinds: FICCI

The latest quarterly survey from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) reveals a strong growth momentum in India’s manufacturing sector during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. Despite a slowdown in developed nations, the survey indicates that this acceleration is expected to continue in the subsequent quarters.

In Q1 (April-June), 57% of respondents reported increased production levels, which gained further traction in Q2 (July-September) with over 79% noting higher production. Order books also reflect this positive trend, with 80% of respondents reporting increased orders, indicating optimistic demand conditions.

The survey covered ten major sectors, drawing responses from over 380 manufacturing units with a combined annual turnover exceeding ₹4.88 lakh crore. Here are the key findings from the survey.

Capacity Addition & Utilisation

Average capacity utilisation stands at 74%, slightly higher than in previous quarters, reflecting sustained economic activity. The investment outlook has improved, with 57% of respondents planning investments and expansions in the next six months, a slight increase from the previous survey.

Constraints and Inventories

The survey identifies demand as a major constraint, with over 40% of respondents highlighting inadequate demand as a significant hurdle. High raw material prices, increased finance costs, and supply-chain disruptions are also noted. In Q2, 85% of respondents reported either higher or the same levels of inventory compared to the previous quarter.

Exports, Hiring, and Interest Rates

Export performance improved, with 48% reporting higher exports in the second quarter compared to 33% in the first quarter. The hiring outlook remains stable, with 38% planning to hire additional workforce in the next three months. Additionally, 59% of respondents reported a marginal increase in interest rates over the previous quarter.

Sectoral Growth and Production Cost

According to the survey, outperforming sectors include electronics and white goods, cement, automotive, and machine tools. In contrast, others like capital goods and construction machinery, chemicals, textiles, metals, and paper showed moderate growth.

“The cost of production as a percentage of sales for manufacturers in the survey has risen for 58% of respondents compared to 77% of respondents for the previous quarter. Nonetheless, high raw material prices and high energy costs are the two main factors contributing to the high production costs,” FICCI said.

Workforce Availability

The majority (82%) reported no issues with workforce availability, but 18% expressed concerns about the lack of skilled workforce in their sectors.

