India’s insatiable thirst for edible oils to lift imports amid output woes

India’s appetite for vegetable oil imports will likely grow by about 1 million mt annually in the coming years as rising disposable incomes will drive consumption growth at a rate faster than the pace at which domestic output is likely to rise, B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors Association of India, told S&P Global Platts in an interview.

The incremental requirement of vegetable oils — both edible and non-edible — by the world’s largest importer would not only help leading exporters such as Indonesia and Malaysia grab a bigger market share, it would also support key vegetable oil benchmarks such as the palm oil futures in Malaysia.

“India will need an additional 1 million mt of vegetable oil every year over the next five years to feed growing population and also because of rising per capita growth,” Mehta said.

SEAI is an industry body representing solvent extractors and the vegetable oil industry. Its members account for annual oilseed processing capacity of about 30 million mt.

With India adding about 25 million people every year, consumption of vegetable oil is set to grow 3%-3.5% every year, Mehta said. By 2025, India’s vegetable oil imports are likely to rise to about 20 million mt from the current 15 million mt.

According to SEAI, India imported 14.17 million mt of vegetable oil in the first 11 months of the 2018-19 (November-October) oil marketing year, compared with 13.77 million mt in the same period a year earlier.

In the edible oil import basket, palm oil occupies a 40% share, while soybean oil makes up for 33%, Mehta said.

Indonesia usually fulfills about 70% of India’s total palm oil demand, while Malaysia accounts for the rest.

However, Indonesia recently lost some of its market share in India following the Malaysia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement in January. As part of the agreement, the duty on the import of refined palm oil from Malaysia came down 9 percentage points to 45%, while the import duty on Indonesian refined palm oil remained steady at 50%.

“Because of the duty advantage, Malaysia shipped large quantities of RBD palmolein to India,” Mehta said. In the first six months of 2019, Malaysia exported 1.5 million mt of palmolein to India, up 727% on the year.

“So this forced us (SEAI) to file a safeguard duty petition with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, and with all our persuasion, the government imposed a 5% safeguard duty on Malaysian palm oil, effective September 4, bringing it at level with Indonesia at 50%,” Mehta said.

RBD palmolein, which is used as an edible cooking oil, is a refined, bleached and deodorized form of palm oil extracted after crushing palm fruit. Refined oils attract relatively higher duties. India’s import duty on crude palm oil from the two Southeast Asian countries stands at 40%.

On Monday, S&P Global Platts assessed crude palm oil CFR west coast India $5 higher than Friday at $546/mt, while CPO FOB Indonesia was unchanged at $521/mt.

Prices of Bursa Malaysia futures also pushed higher on Monday, with the front-month contract closing at MR2,215/mt ($529.3/mt), up MR10/mt. The palm oil futures market gained following the release of production data from the Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association for October 1-20, which showed a fall of 3.59% from the same period a month earlier. Nonetheless, activity was minimal with Malaysia-India tensions weighing on the market.

Palm oil trade relations between Malaysia and India have taken a backseat in recent weeks following comments made by Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the UN General Assembly late September on the Kashmir issue.

The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India Monday sent out an advisory to avoid purchases of Malaysian palm oil to its members.

“It would be in fitness of things, as [a] responsible Indian vegetable oil industry we avoid purchasing of palm oil from Malaysia till such time clarity on the way forward emerges from [the] Indian government,” Mehta said.

“There is ample supply in the global market. We can source oil from other markets without any difficulty,” he added.

Mehta said that many Indian importers had already shifted to Indonesia from Malaysia for November-December requirements.

On India’s soybean oil consumption pattern, Mehta said Indians may continue to prefer lower-priced palm oil over soybean oil because of price competitiveness.

When the spread between palm oil and soybean oil is around $200/mt, Indian consumers prefer palm oil, Mehta said. However, if the spread falls to $150/mt or less, consumption demand shifts to soft oils such as soybean and sunflower oil.

According to Mehta, the government’s minimum support price (MSP) policy had affected domestic soybean oil trading as traders incurred losses due to the high purchasing cost of raw beans. MSP is the price at which the government purchases crops from farmers, whatever may be the price for the crops.

MSP is not the only challenge faced by India’s soybean complex industry, Mehta said. India is losing its traditional soybean meal markets, such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, as these nations have started installing and operating their own crushing plants, he added.

Source: Platts