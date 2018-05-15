Recent News

  

India’s IOC, BPCL seek LNG cargoes for June delivery – sources

in Freight News 15/05/2018

India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Indian Oil Corp are seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo each for delivery in June, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

BPCL is seeking a LNG cargo for delivery on June 22 in a tender that closes on May 16 and is valid until May 18.

IOC is seeking a cargo for delivery on June 6 in a tender that closes on May 16 and will remain valid until May 17. IOC had earlier sought a cargo for a similar delivery period but re-issued the tender, one of the sources said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

