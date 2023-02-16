India’s January palm oil imports fall 25% m/m – trade body

India’s palm oil imports in January fell about 25% from the previous month to 833,667 tonnes, a trade body said on Wednesday.

Imports of soyoil gained 45% to 366,625 and sunflower oil imports were up about 58% to 461,458 tonnes, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a release.

Vegetable oil imports rose 6% to 1.66 million tonnes, the release added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)