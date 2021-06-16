Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / India’s June 1-15 fuel sales recover as lockdown restrictions ease

India’s June 1-15 fuel sales recover as lockdown restrictions ease

in General Energy News 16/06/2021

Domestic fuel sales by Indian state refiners recovered in the first half of June due to the easing of coronavirus lockdowns across the country but was still lower compared with last year, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Gasoline sales was 13per cent higher and diesel sales rose 12per cent over June 1-15, compared with the same period last month, data compiled by the state refiners showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software