India’s June infrastructure output contracts 15% y/y

in World Economy News 01/08/2020

India’s infrastructure output contracted 15% in June from a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed, as a lockdown in response to COVID-19 weighed on economic activities.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, contracted 24.6% in the three months through June – the first quarter of the fiscal year – from a year earlier, the data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by John Stonestreet)

