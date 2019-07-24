India’s June oil output falls to lowest in 4 months

India’s crude oil production in June fell 6.8% from a year earlier to about 2.69 million tonnes, the lowest since February, provisional data issued by the government showed on Monday.

Natural gas output was 1.6% lower at 2.64 billion cubic metres during the same period, the data showed.

Indian refiners processed 20.30 million tonnes of crude oil in June, the lowest since February.

Refinery output declined 7.1% compared with the same period last year, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in the release, as many state refiners shut units for maintenance.

Among the key refineries affected by shutdowns in June were Reliance’s 330,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Jamnagar refinery and Indian Oil Corp’s 120,000 bpd Barauni refinery.

Crude output in May had dipped about 7% from a year earlier to about 2.80 million tonnes. Output has been declining month-on-month since December 2017.

Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on July 16 the country had adequate oil supplies to compensate for lost imports from Iran.

India halted imports from Iran after the United States in May withdrew exemptions to import crude from Iran despite sanctions against the Middle East producer.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in ‘000 tonnes)

June-19 June-19 June-18 April-June 2018-19 April-June 2017-18 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 80 80 91 229 273 IOC, Barauni 577 570 475 1,721 1,640 IOC, Gujarat 990 937 1,166 2,392 3,610 IOC, Haldia 693 688 688 2,076 2,012 IOC, Mathura 840 870 842 2,607 2,547 IOC, Digboi 53 51 56 156 170 IOC, Panipat 1,335 1,292 1,346 3,821 4,082 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 195 196 590 577 IOC, Paradip 1,325 1,139 1,212 3,691 2,756 BPCL, Mumbai 540 630 1,268 3,085 3,746 BPCL, Kochi 1,350 1,477 1,315 4,355 4,029 HPCL, Mumbai 702 718 675 1,557 2,110 HPCL, Visakh 804 756 832 2,358 2,411 CPCL, Manali 900 878 876 2,622 2,509 CPCL, Narimanam 0 0 41 0 111 NRL, Numaligarh 251 217 238 681 676 MRPL, Mangalore 1,355 859 1,378 2,560 3,851 ONGC, Tatipaka 1 8 3 22 16 BORL, Bina 640 677 616 2,053 1,718 HMEL, Bathinda 899 1,054 1,035 3,188 3,125 RIL, Jamnagar 2,701 2,403 2,701 8,038 8,170 RIL, SEZ 3,091 3,080 3,091 9,588 8,577 Nayara, Vadinar 1,724 1,725 1,724 5,193 5,244 TOTAL 21,051 20,303 21,865 62,584 63,959

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press Information Bureau website

IOC: Indian Oil Corp

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd

MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

CRUDE OUTPUT (‘000 tonnes)

June-19 June-19 June-18 April-June April-June 2018-19 2017-18 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC Andhra Pradesh 22 17 22 55 73 Assam $ 81 80 80 241 244 Gujarat 375 378 372 1,151 1,123 Tamil Nadu 23 26 24 79 69 Offshore# 1,208 1,186 1,277 3,611 3,884 OIL Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & 277 267 279 807 838 Rajasthan (heavy oil) Private Operators 831 734 832 2,263 2,577 Total 2,818 2,688 2,884 8,207 8,807

Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd

OIL: Oil India Ltd

$ : Includes oil output of Tripura

# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High

