India’s June oil output falls to lowest in 4 months

in Oil & Companies News 24/07/2019

India’s crude oil production in June fell 6.8% from a year earlier to about 2.69 million tonnes, the lowest since February, provisional data issued by the government showed on Monday.

Natural gas output was 1.6% lower at 2.64 billion cubic metres during the same period, the data showed.

Indian refiners processed 20.30 million tonnes of crude oil in June, the lowest since February.

Refinery output declined 7.1% compared with the same period last year, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in the release, as many state refiners shut units for maintenance.

Among the key refineries affected by shutdowns in June were Reliance’s 330,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Jamnagar refinery and Indian Oil Corp’s 120,000 bpd Barauni refinery.

Crude output in May had dipped about 7% from a year earlier to about 2.80 million tonnes. Output has been declining month-on-month since December 2017.

Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on July 16 the country had adequate oil supplies to compensate for lost imports from Iran.

India halted imports from Iran after the United States in May withdrew exemptions to import crude from Iran despite sanctions against the Middle East producer.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in ‘000 tonnes)

                     June-19     June-19     June-18   April-June 2018-19    April-June 2017-18
 Unit                 Plan        Actual     Actual          Actual                Actual
 IOC, Guwahati         80           80         91              229                  273
 IOC, Barauni          577         570         475            1,721                1,640
 IOC, Gujarat          990         937        1,166           2,392                3,610
 IOC, Haldia           693         688         688            2,076                2,012
 IOC, Mathura          840         870         842            2,607                2,547
 IOC, Digboi           53           51         56              156                  170
 IOC, Panipat         1,335       1,292       1,346           3,821                4,082
 IOC, Bongaigaon       200         195         196             590                  577
 IOC, Paradip         1,325       1,139       1,212           3,691                2,756
 BPCL, Mumbai          540         630        1,268           3,085                3,746
 BPCL, Kochi          1,350       1,477       1,315           4,355                4,029
 HPCL, Mumbai          702         718         675            1,557                2,110
 HPCL, Visakh          804         756         832            2,358                2,411
 CPCL, Manali          900         878         876            2,622                2,509
 CPCL, Narimanam        0           0          41               0                   111
 NRL, Numaligarh       251         217         238             681                  676
 MRPL, Mangalore      1,355        859        1,378           2,560                3,851
 ONGC, Tatipaka         1           8           3              22                    16
 BORL, Bina            640         677         616            2,053                1,718
 HMEL, Bathinda        899        1,054       1,035           3,188                3,125
 RIL, Jamnagar        2,701       2,403       2,701           8,038                8,170
 RIL, SEZ             3,091       3,080       3,091           9,588                8,577
 Nayara, Vadinar      1,724       1,725       1,724           5,193                5,244
 TOTAL               21,051       20,303     21,865          62,584                63,959

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press Information Bureau website
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd

CRUDE OUTPUT (‘000 tonnes)

                             June-19    June-19    June-18   April-June   April-June
                                                               2018-19     2017-18
 Unit                          Plan      Actual     Actual     Actual       Actual
 ONGC                                                                          
 Andhra Pradesh                 22         17         22         55           73
 Assam $                        81         80         80         241         244
 Gujarat                       375        378        372        1,151       1,123
 Tamil Nadu                     23         26         24         79           69
 Offshore#                    1,208      1,186      1,277       3,611       3,884
 OIL                                                                           
 Assam, Arunachal Pradesh &    277        267        279         807         838
 Rajasthan (heavy oil)                                                    
 Private Operators             831        734        832        2,263       2,577
 Total                        2,818      2,688      2,884       8,207       8,807

Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)

