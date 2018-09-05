India’s Mahagenco seeks 2 million mt imported steam coal

Indian state-run utility Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited, better known as Mahagenco, is seeking 2 million mt of imported steam coal of any foreign origin on delivered to plant basis to its three thermal power stations through tender.

It requires the imported coal for three units (1,980 MW) Koradi thermal power station, two units (1,000 MW) Chandrapur power station and two units (1,000 MW) Bhusawal power station in Maharashtra, western India.

The company did not give details about technical specifications, but according to sources, it seeks coal having calorific value of around 5,700 kcal/kg GAD.

Mahagenco is importing steam coal after three years in the face of existing coal shortage as Coal India Limited is unable to meet the demand.

The tender documents are available for sale till September 10, and last date for submission of offers is September 21.

Source: Platts