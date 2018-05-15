India’s major ports Apr thermal coal shipments grow 24% on year

The Indian government’s 12 major ports handled 9.71 million mt of thermal coal in April, the first month of the current fiscal year 2018-19, up 24% year on year, Indian Ports Association data released Monday showed.

The 12 ports received shipment of 4.2 million mt of coking coal in April, down 7% year on year, the data showed.

Paradip port on the east coast handled the highest volume of thermal coal in April at 3.02 million mt, up 34% from a year ago.

Kolkata port, also on the east coast, handled the highest volume of coking coal at around 1.25 million mt during the period under review, up from 822,000 mt from the same month a year ago.

The 12 ports are Kolkata, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Ennore, Chennai, VO Chidambaranar (Tuticorin), Cochin, New Mangalore, Mormugao, Mumbai, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Kandla.

Chennai and JNPT ports did not receive any coal cargoes in April.

Source: Platts