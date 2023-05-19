India’s mineral production rises nearly 7% in March

The country’s mineral production rose by 6.8% in March as compared to the year-ago period, the mines ministry said on Thursday.

“The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of March, 2023 at 154.2, is 6.8% higher as compared to the level in the month of March, 2022,” the ministry said in a statement.

The cumulative growth for April-March was 5.8% over the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines.

Among the notable minerals that witnessed a surge in production levels during March were coal, lignite, natural gas, petroleum, bauxite, chromite, copper concentrate, gold, iron ore, lead concentrate, manganese ore, zinc concentrate, limestone, phosphorite, magnesite, and diamond.

Key mineral production also displayed positive growth rates. Copper concentrate recorded an outstanding growth rate of 41.9%, followed by chromite at 34%, phosphorite at 32.8%, and manganese ore at 13.6%. Other minerals that experienced growth include coal at 12.5%, limestone at 7.6%, lead concentrate at 6.3%, iron ore at 4.7%, bauxite at 3.6%, and natural gas at 2.7%.

Source; Livemint