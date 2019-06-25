Recent News

  
Home / Commodities / Freight News / India’s MRPL buys Upper Zakum crude in its 1st sour crude tender in 2019- source

India’s MRPL buys Upper Zakum crude in its 1st sour crude tender in 2019- source

in Freight News 25/06/2019

Indian refiner MRPL has bought 1 million barrels of Upper Zakum crude in the first sour crude tender issued by the refiner this year, a source familiar with the matter said.

* The tender comes after India stopped lifting Iranian oil in May as Washington did not extend waivers from sanctions on Iran for Iranian oil buyers

* MRPL bought the cargoes from Shell at $2.05 a barrel above Dubai quotes and they will load on Aug. 1-10, the source said
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software