India’s MRPL buys Upper Zakum crude in its 1st sour crude tender in 2019- source

Indian refiner MRPL has bought 1 million barrels of Upper Zakum crude in the first sour crude tender issued by the refiner this year, a source familiar with the matter said.

* The tender comes after India stopped lifting Iranian oil in May as Washington did not extend waivers from sanctions on Iran for Iranian oil buyers

* MRPL bought the cargoes from Shell at $2.05 a barrel above Dubai quotes and they will load on Aug. 1-10, the source said

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan)