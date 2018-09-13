India’s MRPL naphtha sales premium falls to more than 1-year low

India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd naphtha sales premium has fallen to a more than one-year low as high supplies weighed, three traders who track the deals closely said on Thursday.

MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 7-9 loading from New Mangalore to Socar at around $10 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

That was down from an average $15 a tonne premium it had fetched for two cargoes sold for September loading.

It was also the lowest premium MRPL has fetched since it sold cargoes for September 2017 loading.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)