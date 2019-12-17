India’s Mundra LNG terminal to receive commissioning cargo in H2 January

India’s Mundra LNG terminal in Gujarat co-owned by Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) and Adani Group is set to receive its commissioning cargo in the second half of January, a source familiar with the matter told S&P Global Platts Tuesday.

GSPC issued a tender Monday seeking a cargo to be delivered over H2 January to the Mundra LNG terminal. The tender closes Wednesday, with a one day validity.

The terminal has been operationally ready since late last year but commissioning was delayed due to a commercial dispute between the developers, market sources said.

The Mundra LNG terminal had been due to receive a cargo from the US in November last year, but the vessel had to be diverted to Hazira, trade sources said. The terminal has an import capacity of 5 million mt/year and two 160,000 cu m LNG storage tanks.

