India’s natural gas production rises 0.4% in May 2019

India’s natural gas production moves up 0.1% in April-May 2019.

India’s natural gas production increased 0.4% to 2.74 billion cubic meters (bcm) in May 2019 over a year ago. Natural gas output of ONGC increased 5.1% to 2.08 bcm, while that of private and JV companies increased 18.0% to 0.43 bcm. Further, the natural gas production of Oil India also moved up 1.5% to 0.23 bcm in May 2019.

Natural gas output rose 0.1% to 5.39 bcm in April-May 2019 over April-May 2018.

Source: Capital Market