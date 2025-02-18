India’s natural gas use target hinges on higher gas-fired power generation

India’s plan to boost the share of natural gas in its energy mix hinges on lower global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices that will make gas-fired electricity generation more competitive, industry officials said this week.

The world’s fourth largest LNG importer aims to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from 6.2% currently. That would require annual gas consumption to nearly quadruple by 2030, analysts and industry officials said.

Besides feeding gas-fired electricity plants, natural gas is also used as cooking gas and to power vehicles.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman of the country’s top gas distributor GAIL (India) GAIL, expects India’s gas demand to grow about 11% in 2025 – much lower than the levels required to achieve the 2030 target. Demand from the power sector was crucial, he said.

Power plants running on gas have been more expensive than those operating on coal, solar and wind power, resulting in idling of about three-fifth of all gas-fired power stations in the country.

“The power sector, which is currently constrained because of high prices of gas, should also be perhaps using more gas,” Gupta said on Thursday on the sidelines of the India Energy Week.

A major chunk of the locally-produced natural gas is supplied to India’s cooking gas suppliers and fertilizer companies, pushing utilities to resort to expensive LNG imports.

India’s domestic natural gas output is expected to lag behind demand until 2030, doubling the demand for imported LNG, according to the International Energy Agency.

LNG prices need to more than halve to become affordable for India’s power sector and help drive demand growth, Sandeep Jain, executive chairman of Indian Oil Corp’s IOC gas division, said.

Asia spot LNG prices hit a two-month high last week at close to $15 per million British thermal units, tracking a rally in European gas prices.

Coal fuels three-fourth of India’s power generation, while the share of renewables has risen at the expense of natural gas.

The share of natural gas in India’s power generation dropped to 1.9% in 2024, from nearly 5% a decade earlier.

Limited infrastructure to carry gas from terminals, higher logistical and regasification costs are also capping natural gas consumption, company officials said.

Abhilesh Gupta, CEO of city gas distributor THINK Gas said Indian companies pay “multiple layers” of logistical costs, and called “high pipeline transmission charges a big part of the problem”.

Source: Reuters