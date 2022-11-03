India’s Nayara Energy offers LSVGO for Dec loading – sources

India’s Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft ROSN.MM, has issued a tender offering December-loading low-sulphur vacuum gasoil (LSVGO), several industry sources said.

The cargo, totaling 42,000 tonnes to 44,000 tonnes, is estimated to load between Dec. 10-14, sources said. The tender closes later on Wednesday, with same-day validity.

The excess LSVGO supply emerged as the private refiner had plans to shut its 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vadinar refinery this month for routine maintenance.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Savio D’Souza)