India’s Oct-Nov sugar output rises 10% y/y -trade body

Indian sugar mills have accelerated cane crushing and have produced 4.72 million tonnes of sugar, nearly 10% more than a year ago, in the first two months of 2021/22 marketing year, a trade body said on Thursday.

India is the world’s second-biggest sugar producer and the higher output could weigh on global prices. SBc1, LSUc1

Sugar mills have so far contracted to export 3.5 million tonnes of sugar in the new marketing year that started on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)