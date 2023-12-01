India’s October infrastructure output up 12.1% on year

India’s infrastructure output rose 12.1% year-on-year in October with growth across all sectors, government data showed on Thursday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of industrial production.

Electricity generation grew 20.3% in the month, coal production rose 18.4% and the steel sector expanded 11%, the figures showed.

Cement output increased 17.1% in October while crude oil production grew 1.3%.

In the first seven months of the financial year that started on April 1, infrastructure output rose 8.6% year on year, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Sarita Chaganti Singh, Editing by Bernadette Baum)