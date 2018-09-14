Recent News

  

India’s ONGC sells Nov-loading Russian Sokol crude at highest premium in 4 months – sources

India’s ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading in November at the highest premium in four months, boosted by robust demand in Asia ahead of peak winter consumption, trade sources said.

* The 700,000-barrel cargo loading on Nov. 8-14 was sold to Glencore via a tender at $5.10-$5.20 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said, some $1.30 higher than ONGC’s last deal SOK-DUB

* Sokol last traded at premiums above $5 a barrel for July-loading cargoes
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

