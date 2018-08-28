India’s ONGC Videsh sells Sept Abu Dhabi Das crude to Glencore – sources

Indian explorer ONGC Videsh has sold 1 million barrels of Abu Dhabi Das crude at a premium of $1.30-$1.40 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a tender, trade sources said.

The oil to be loaded on Sept. 28-30 was awarded to Glencore, they said.

They estimated that the price would be about 70 cents a barrel below the grade’s official selling price (OSP).

A consortium led by ONGC Videsh won a 10 percent stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s offshore oil concession earlier this year.

