India’s palm oil imports from Malaysia up 49% in August

India imported 353,556 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia last month, up 49% from July 2022, as its overall edible oil imports grew 14% month-on-month.

The imports from Malaysia comprised 306,376 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO), 39,480 tonnes of RBD palm olein, and 7,700 tonnes of crude palm kernel oil, according to data released by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) on Tuesday.

In July, Indian palm oil imports from Malaysia totalled 237,778 tonnes, including 215,064 tonnes of CPO.

India imported 1.37 million tonnes of edible oils in August compared with 1.2 million tonnes in the previous month, SEA said.

Palm oil’s share of August’s edible oil imports was more than 72%.

Source: The Edge Markets