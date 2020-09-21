Recent News

  

India’s Petronet buys LNG cargo for November delivery – sources

21/09/2020

India’s Petronet LNG bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in November, two industry sources said on Monday.

It bought the cargo which is for delivery to either Dahej or Kochi LNG terminal over Nov. 17-22 at about $4.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), they said.

The cargo was purchased on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, one of the sources said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Louise Heavens)

