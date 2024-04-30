India’s political economy: Higher-for-longer policy rates pose a peculiar problem | Mint

As nations, both India and the US have shared civilizational values, especially the unshakeable belief in democracy as a just and equitable political model. There is another critical area where commonality seems to be emerging: the path that leads from monetary policy to the political economy.

The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are both confronted with a quandary that has implications for the theatre of politics. Both central banks are under pressure to cut benchmark interest rates, but find their hands tied by an odd growth-inflation dynamic. Wall Street, for example, looks convinced that US inflation data for March—at 2.7%, up from February’s 2.5%—may prolong the wait for interest rate cuts.

