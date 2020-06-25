Indonesia 2020 coal output below 550 mln tonnes target -minister

Indonesia’s 2020 coal output is expected below the government’s target of 550 million tonnes due to low energy demand, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif told parliament on Thursday.

He did not share further details on the outlook but said lower demand from major buyers China and India due to the coronavirus outbreak will result in “a quite serious” impact on Indonesia’s output.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Toby Chopra)