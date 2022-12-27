Recent News

  

Indonesia aim to export natural gas to Vietnam in 2026

Indonesia aims to export natural gas to Vietnam starting 2026 from the Tuna offshore block located near the Indonesian and Vietnamese maritime border, the country’s energy minister said.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy may deliver 100 to 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through a gas pipeline from the Tuna block operated by Harbour Energy energy minister Arifin Tasrif told reporters.

The Tuna oilfield, with around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, was discovered in April 2014, the company’s website shows.
Source: Reuters

