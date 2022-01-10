Recent News

  

Indonesia allows 14 loaded coal vessels to sail immediately: statement

The world’s top thermal coal exporter Indonesia allowed 14 vessels already loaded with coal for export to depart as soon as they secure verifications from mining and transportation authorities, a senior minister said in a statement on Monday.

This marked an easing to its coal export ban implemented from Jan. 1. The government will review on Wednesday reopening exports and any further easing will be done gradually, Luhut Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Martime and Investment Affairs said in the statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Toby Chopra)

