Indonesia Aug gasoline imports sink to 11-month low at 1.095 mil mt

Indonesia’s imports of gasoline fell to an 11-month low in August, the second straight month that appetite for the road fuel from the region’s largest buyer of gasoline shrank, latest detailed figures from Statistics Indonesia showed.

In August, Indonesia imported a total of 1.095 million mt of gasoline, which although was a mere 1% dip from the previous month, reflected Jakarta’s continued drive to narrow a nagging current account deficit through the reduction of refined products imports.

Indonesia’s Tuban-based TPPI refinery was also heard to have shifted focus toward gasoline production from petrochemicals from August onwards, which likely contributed to the reduced overall import requirements in August as well, S&P Global Platts reported earlier.

To that end, imports of 90 RON gasoline grades and below, decreased 5.31% on the month to 670,620 mt, albeit an offset by an increase in gasoline imports of grades between 90 to 97 RON, which rose 6.54% on the month to 424,100 mt.

Mirroring the tepid demand from Indonesia, the FOB Singapore 92 RON gasoline crack against front-month ICE Brent crude futures averaged $6.55/b in August, sharply lower than the $8.56/b average in August 2018.

Imports of gasoline from Indonesia were last lower on September 2018 at 8.373 million mt, historical data also showed.

