Indonesia buys gasoline from spot market to meet demand

Indonesian Pertamina has turned to buying gasoline from the spot market as seasonal demand kicks in, traders said on Wednesday.

Asia’s top gasoline importer has bought some but not all of the 1.73 million barrels of gasoline it was seeking for June delivery through two spot tenders.

The details of the total volume bought could not be confirmed but Pertamina could have paid a discount of $1.50 to $2.00 a barrel for 88-octane grade and a premium of $1 a barrel for 92-octane grade.

Pertamina has term contracts with several suppliers for gasoline and prices sealed were lower than the spot prices it paid this week.

The Muslim fasting month, which started last week, may have sent gasoline demand higher as people gather to break their fast together.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)