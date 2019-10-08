Indonesia coal benchmark price set at $64.80/T in Oct, down about $1 on month

The Indonesian government set the coal benchmark price (HBA) for October at $64.80 per tonne, Energy Ministry spokesman Agung Pribadi said

* The price is lower than September’s $65.79 per tonne

* October’s price is the lowest since September 2016, according to Eikon Refinitiv data COAL-HBA-ID

* Pribadi said the benchmark price fell since global coal prices remain weak

* The HBA is a monthly average of the Argus-Indonesia Coal Index (ICI-1), the Platts Kalimantan 5,900 assessment, the Newcastle Export Index and the globalCOAL Newcastle index from the previous month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)