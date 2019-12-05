Indonesia coal benchmark price set at $66.30/T for Dec – ministry

The Indonesian government set the coal benchmark price (HBA) for December at $66.30 per tonne, barely changed from $66.27 per tonne a month earlier, an energy ministry document showed on Thursday.

In October the benchmark price was set at its lowest since September 2016, according to Eikon Refinitiv data COAL-HBA-ID, amid a depressed Asian coal market.

The HBA is a monthly average of the Argus-Indonesia Coal Index (ICI-1), the Platts Kalimantan 5,900 assessment, the Newcastle Export Index and the globalCOAL Newcastle index from the previous month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jan Harvey)