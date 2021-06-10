Recent News

  

Indonesia Coal Earnings Recovery to Slow after Strong 1Q

Fitch Ratings expects the recovery in operating and financial performance of Indonesian coal miners and coal contractors to slow during rest of 2021, after a strong showing in 1Q21. We expect some decline in average selling prices (ASP) in the coming months, after they peaked in 1Q21, but ASP should still be 20% higher in 2021 than 2020.

Sales volumes so far in 2021 have been better than we expected, as Indonesian coal prices significantly recovered in 1Q21, averaging 45% higher than in 2020. However, production volumes are likely to remain in line with our expectations, and return to pre-pandemic levels for most coal miners in 2021. Overall coal imports from China were similar to historical trends in January-April 2021.

We expect downside risks to reduce for credits on Negative Outlook, such as PT Indika Energy Tbk (BB-/Negative) and BUMA.
Source: Fitch Ratings

