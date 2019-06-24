Indonesia coal group sees additional 50mln T demand by 2023 to feed power plants

Indonesia’s coal miners association (APBI) estimates additional demand of 52.6 million tonnes by 2023 to feed domestic power plants as more come on line, APBI chairman Pandu Sjahrir said on Monday, speaking at an industry conference in Bali.

* That would add to existing 91.1 million tonnes demand from Indonesia’s power plants, the official told participants at the Coaltrans conference

* The 124 gigawatts of coal-fired power generation capacity currently in development across Southeast Asia and South Asia are also expected to support Indonesian exports, Sjahrir said

* “Such a new wave of coal demand is expected to overcome declining demand from China,” he said

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Melanie Burton Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)