Indonesia – Detention of anchored vessels by the Navy update

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Sea Transportation (DGST) has provided details of designated anchorage areas within Indonesian territorial waters in waters off Bintan/ Batam (‘East OPL’).

Following our previous alert on this matter, DGST has provided Indonesian Standard Operational Procedures for the management and operation in regions operating as ports in the Riau Island and Tanjung Berakit.

DGST reminds all vessels that they must seek and receive approval from the local Harbour masters before conducting any activities in the designated area. Vessels should be equipped with oil spill response equipment as required by international regulations and local laws.

DGST further highlighted that all vessels sailing in Indonesian territorial waters are required to be installed with and ensure that the Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) are active. Sanctions based on Tokyo MOU procedures will be taken on ships that failed to meet the AIS requirements.

Ship operators can seek assistance from their local agents to obtain the permit through the local harbour master prior to anchoring.

The club would like to thank Intertanko for this information.

Source: Standard Club